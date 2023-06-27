HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the triple-digit heat car experts recommend keeping track of the air pressure in your tires.

This is because excessive heat can cause tire pressure to temporarily increase which can lead to uneven tire wear, and bigger issues in the long run.

Experts recommend following the manufacturer’s guidelines for tire pressure. Every car has a sticker on the side of the door to let drivers know the proper air pressure needed for the car.

“My 100% recommendation for this weather right now is because in case we have too much air in the tires, they can blow up the tires another thing to do is check the year of the tire,” said Jose Luis Batrey, Midas Auto Service.

Experts recommend switching out tires every five to six years as well as taking your car to get an overall courtesy check for free to make sure coolant levels are safe.

Gerardo Salinas contributed to this report.