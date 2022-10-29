DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities allege he set his house on fire.

Juan Cruz Martinez, 47, was arrested by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of arson, a second degree felony, Hidalgo County Jail records show.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, a deputy arrived to the 1200 block of E. Roosevelt Road in Donna. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a woman who said Martinez “was upset because his car got repo,” the criminal complaint said.

According to the document, the woman saw Martinez start a fire inside his house.

The criminal complaint alleges that Martinez put “flammable material and wood in a pile” and ignited it.

Martinez was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Oct. 25. His bond was set at $25,000, records show.