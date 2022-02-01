HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — United States Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field of Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted 5,000 rounds of ammunition Thursday.

On January 27, CBP officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge came across a vehicle requiring further inspection, according to a press release.

Driven by a 23-year-old, the vehicle was referred to a second inspection.

Physical inspection revealed 5,000 rounds of 7.62×39 rifle ammunition as well as $4,555 which was also seized as proceeds of illicit activity.

CBP OFO seized the ammunition and vehicle and arrested the driver.

Port Director Carlos Rodriguez issued a statement regarding the incident.

The undeclared exportation of weapons and ammunition into Mexico is illegal. Our CBP officers prevented this ammunition from reaching Mexico thanks to their diligent inspection work. Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry

This case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigation.

For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.