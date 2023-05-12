LASARA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after someone broke into Lasara High School.
At 1 a.m. Friday, several items were stolen during a burglary at the high school, a post from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.
Three people damaged school property, authorities said.
Screenshots provided by the sheriff’s office shows an individual in a hoodie with a Jordan backback, and another masked person wearing gloves.
Those with information are asked to contact the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office at (956)-689-5576.