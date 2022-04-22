HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a man last seen in Mission.

According to a release, Karl Fix, 85, was last seen at the 1500 block of East Ray Circle in Mission at 9:45 a.m. on Friday.

Fix is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, five feet eight inches, and weighing 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a yellow cap with a Philips Oil logo, a black shirt, and blue jeans.

Authorities believe Fix may be driving a beige 2007 Toyota 4-Runner with the license plate number SBC282.

Anyone with information on Fix’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mission Police Department at (956) 548-5000.