RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a person of interest involved in a deadly Thanksgiving crash in Rio Hondo.

Law enforcement is searching for the driver of a blue Ford Mustang, a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office stated.

According to the release, the license plate of the vehicle is RYY9284, and has an Instagram decal on the front windshield with the words “rey_5.0” and “South Texas Racing.”

Those with information are asked to call the Texas Department of Public Safety at (956)-565-7500.