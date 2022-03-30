BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

An individual is wanted for the theft of a motor vehicle. The suspect was seen on camera footage driving the stolen vehicle in a drive-thru.

On March 29, the individual stole a gold Chevrolet Tahoe from the Garden Park Area, according to Brownsville PD.

The individual with black hair was seen wearing a black graphic hoodie and glasses.

Brownsville PD shared photos of the individual.