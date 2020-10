BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities are responding to the scene of a propane truck rollover crash in Brownsville.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirms the incident took place on Highway 550 and Highway 48.

Authorities are currently closing one lane on Highway 550 from 3248 to Highway 48 and to begin clean up.

No other details have been released. This story will be updated as more details become available.