Authorities respond Wednesday to a serious crash involving a truck and trailer on Monte Cristo Road north of Edcouch. (ValleyCentral)

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are reporting three people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash along Monte Christo Road north of Edcouch.

The accident involved a Peterbilt truck tractor-trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015, and a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by one female driver and three male passengers, traveling east-northeast on FM 1015.

Sgt. Maria Montalvo with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver of a white pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by the semi-trailer.

All three passengers of the Chevrolet succumbed to their injuries at the scene, according to Montalvo.

The woman driving the pickup is en route to a local hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.



A semi-truck is seen crashed north of Edcouch on Wednesday. (ValleyCentral)







Authorities confirmed the crash occurred on the curb of Monte Cristo Road (FM 1925) and FM 1015, north of Edcouch.

Texas DPS is responding to the crash.

A traffic alert was sent by the Texas Department of Transportation to advise that Monte Cristo Rd is closed between Mile 3 Rd W & FM 1015, due to a major crash.

This is a developing story. ValleyCentral will provide updates as more information becomes available.