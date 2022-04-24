BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department is responding to a fire at an apartment complex.
Multiple fire trucks have responded to 600 Lakeside Boulevard in regards to a fire at the Lakeside Apartments, according to a Brownsville PD spokesperson.
As of 6:25 p.m. Sunday, authorities have confirmed that 16 units are on fire.
A 74-year-old man has been treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported.
The fire has not yet been contained.
This story will be updated with information as it becomes available.