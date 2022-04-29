RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple agencies collaborated in rescuing a trapped woman from a crash near Alamo.

On Thursday, a Weslaco Border Patrol Station agent discovered a single-vehicle crash near Alamo, according to a release from authorities.

The agent approached the vehicle and discovered a woman trapped and injured in the car.

Quickly providing medical assistance, the agent stabilized her cervical collar.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers, EMS, and the Pharr Fire Department responded in assistance.

The woman was safely extracted from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital for treatment, stated the release.



Courtesy: United States Customs and Border Protection

