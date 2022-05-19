MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents rescued two migrants from a possible drowning i in the Rio Grande River.

On Sunday, McAllen Border Patrol Station riverine agents spotted a man struggling to stay afloat in the water near Mission.

While assisting the man into the boat, another individual grabbed the side of the boat and asked for assistance, according to a press release from the United States Customs and Border Protection.

Both migrants were medically cleared before being transported to the McAllen station.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

