SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office provided new information in an unsolved 2012 homicide case.

On Oct 10, 2012, investigators were dispatched to an area five miles north of Beach Access #6 on South Padre Island after human remains were found by a tourist. There investigators found and recovered the body of a woman buried in the sand.

The Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Rangers Evidential and Facial Identification Division provided a sketch and 3D model rendering of a woman that resembles the body from the beach. The woman is between 18 and 50 years old, approximately 5 feet tall with a weight of between 100 and 120 pounds. She also had black hair.

The woman’s lips and eyebrows were “cosmetically tattooed” and she was wearing blue/plaid shorts and a sleeveless purple shirt when her body was recovered.

An update provided by the sheriff’s office Tuesday said a genealogy analysis revealed her to be 100% Asian, with a breakdown of 45% Thailand and Southern China.

Those with information are asked to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956)-350-5551.