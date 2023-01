LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Military Highway is shut down in both directions after a major accident in Los Indios.

Law enforcement said the major accident on 281 and Rangerville Road involved a semi-truck and a sedan, which was heavily damaged.

It appears that at least one person was killed.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes as the Highway 281 remains closed in both directions.

ValleyCentral is on location and will update this story as more information becomes available.