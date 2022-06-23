HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Harlingen authorities are working on a fatal collision near the Wilson Road exit.

The Harlingen Police Department says to expect delays on the expressway and avoid the southbound expressway near the Wilson Road exit as they work on a major collision.

Harlingen PD has confirmed that a man has died as a result of the accident.

Emergency crews at the scene say an 18-wheeler was involved in the accident.

Update 8:13 p.m.: Authorities are asking the public for help in the investigation. They received information that there may have been a white passenger car that was parked on the side of the road in the area either just before or after the collision. Please contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5940.

