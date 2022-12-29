SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of stomping on a woman’s windshield after an argument regarding the care of their children.

Alfred Schuetze, 28, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of abandon/endangering a child and one count of terroristic threat, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, a deputy responded to a disturbance at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday at Ricardo Road in San Benito. At the scene, a woman told authorities that she was got into an argument with Schuetze after her 3-year-old woke up crying.

According to the affidavit, Schuetze allegedly got upset and told the woman, “Are you going to do something about it because he’s crying?” She then handed Schuetze her 3-month-old baby to tend to her son who was crying.

The woman put the 3-year-old to bed and returned to find “Schuetze to not be feeding [the baby] properly and asked him to hold him right causing another verbal argument,” the affidavit stated.

He gave the baby to her “forcefully as he didn’t want to deal with feeding him and was clearly upset” so the woman went to the bedroom with the children, the affidavit stated.

Schuetze came in to the room and took away a phone, car keys and money before the woman left with the children to the home of one of Schuetze’s relatives, who lived down the road, the affidavit stated.

He arrived there and began to argue with her outside that home, authorities said.

“[The woman] then noticed the keys to be on their vehicle,” the affidavit stated, “and placed her kids inside the vehicle and drove away in attempt to go to her brothers’ home or a motel for the night.”

But she drove home when she realized she didn’t have bottles or items the baby needed, authorities said.

After another argument, she saw Schuetze “to be holding a gun on his right hand and then told him to just take her stuff and claimed not to have the [car] keys,” the affidavit said. “She stated he was lunging to her while holding the gun.”

Authorities said the woman was in fear for her life.

Schuetze began to go inside but turned back towards her when she got in the vehicle and locked the door, authorities said.

“She stated Mr. Schuetze then jumped on the hood of the vehicle as she was reversing and began to yell at him to get off,” the affidavit said, adding that Schuetze began to stomp on the windshield several times and broke the glass.

Schuetze rolled off the hood and landed on the roadway, authorities said.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said all this happened while the children were in the vehicle.

Schuetze was arrested and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito, the sheriff’s office stated.

The investigation remains open.