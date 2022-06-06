HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities responded to a report of a possible active shooter at the Cameron County Annex Monday afternoon.

At approximately 5:35 p.m. on Monday, Cameron County dispatch received a call of a possible active shooter at the Cameron County Annex building located at 3300 Wilson RD. in Harlingen, according to a release.

The Harlingen Police Department along with Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, and Cameron County Constables responded to the scene.

Officers and deputies arrived at the location and cleared the building.

According to authorities everything “was found to be ok, and no one was injured.”

Investigators will be following up to determine where the call originated.