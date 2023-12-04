WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a threat that was made on social media, the Weslaco Independent School District announced.

According to a post, Weslaco ISD and Central Middle School administration were made aware of the threat.

The district was able to identify the individual and the matter was turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

“Weslaco ISD takes all types of threats and comments about safety and security seriously and will handle this incident in accordance with all laws,” the post stated. “The local authorities will investigate anyone making any threat, and they will be prosecuted.”

In an update, Weslaco PD stated they are aware of threats circulating on Facebook and Instagram directed against Central Middle School and Beatriz Garza Middle School.

Investigators have detained on juvenile in connection to the threats made against Central Middle School.

“We want to assure the Weslaco community that we are not only aware of these concerns but are also actively investigating the incidents,” police said.