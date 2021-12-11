Authorities investigate fatal crash in Mission

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Mission.

A Ford Explorer with seven passengers crashed into another vehicle on Trosper and Mile 2 Road after failing to stop for Border Patrol.

According to a release by The Department of Public Safety, DPS was called to assist Border Patrol in the stop at approximately 11:51 a.m.

Authorities say Esteban Cantu Jr, the driver of the Ford, was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and human smuggling.

There is no word on Cantu’s passengers or the status of the passengers of the vehicle that was struck.

The crash is still under investigation by the Mission Police Department.