Authorities investigate 6-year-old migrant found at local Walmart

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Department reached out to Border Patrol after they found a young child at a local Walmart.

Brownsville stationed agents responded to the Walmart Thursday night, where they encountered the six-year-old unaccompanied minor.

Agents determined that the child was a migrant from El Salvador, and later told agents he had contact information for an aunt in Houston.

The young boy was said to be in good health after being medically screened.

Authorities are investigating the incident.