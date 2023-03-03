MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in reuniting two migrant children with their mother after being left in an orchard, authorities say.

Lt. Christopher Olivarez, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told ValleyCentral the Border Patrol received a call at 8 a.m. in regards to two children wandering around an orange orchard in McAllen.

Christopher Olivarez/Texas Department of Public Safety

Agents found an 11-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl from Mexico hiding under an orange tree.

Olivarez said the family of three was dropped off by a smuggler near the orange trees to blend in with the pickers working picking fruit. Shortly after, the children were reunited with their mother who was attempting to hide from authorities, Olivarez said.

Border Patrol took custody of the family and processed them.