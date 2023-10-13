HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police seized multiple narcotics including fentanyl at a Primera home, a release from the department stated.

Source: Larry Moore/Harlingen PD

At 10:15 a.m. the Harlingen SWAT team along with the Harlingen Organized Crime Unit, CID, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, DEA and Primera Police Department served a search warrant at a residence on Dolores Street in Primera.

There, authorities found the following:

45.074 grams of fentanyl

4.57 grams of meth

0.714 grams of crack cocaine

1.25 oz of marijuana

three handguns

three riffles

one shotgun

A man was taken into custody and transported to the city jail. Police say he is pending multiple felony possession of narcotics charges as well as endangering of a child.

Authorities have not released the name of the individual involved in this case.

The arrest comes after a sudden spike in alleged fentanyl related overdoses in Cameron County, some of which resulting in death.