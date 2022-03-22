ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A brush fire is causing people to be evacuated from their homes on Tuesday.

According to Alton police, residents called emergency services about a large brush fire around 12:56 p.m. on Tuesday near Bryan Road in Alton.

Scorched remains of the land that was burned in the Alton fire (photo: Alton PD)

First responders removed several people from their homes due to the fire. They are further advising residents that live in the area to avoid going home at this time.

The fire is controlled at this time, however, authorities are still recommending people avoid Bryan Road between 4 Mile line and 5 Mile line. The road is closed as crews work on the scene.

Crews traveled from Palmview, Mission, and McAllen to assist with containing the brush fire.

More information will be provided on this incident when it is available.