RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Broder Patrol agents and local law enforcement partners disrupted multiple human smuggling attempts.

On June 18, Harlingen Border Patrol Station agents responded to a request for assistance from the Port Mansfield Police Department (PMPD). Five individuals were discovered inside a small boat near the short. Two of the individuals were determined to be migrants. PMPD kept custody of the remaining individuals.

That same day, RGV agents noticed a Chevrolet and a Dodge pickup truck dropping off subjects on FM 755 near Linn.

The Chevrolet truck led agents on a vehicle pursuit before driving through a ranch gate, where the driver bailed out.

With the use of “air assets,” agents arrested 22 migrants. Drivers were not located.

On Monday, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents noticed multiple individuals load into a vehicle near Escobares.

Agents were led on a vehicle pursuit. Once the vehicle came to a stop in an alleyway, the driver and a passenger fled.

Agents arrested 18 migrants from the vehicle. The driver and passenger were not located.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

