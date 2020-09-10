Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Authorities discover stash house in Mission

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release)

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A multi-agency investigation lead to the discovery of stash house in Mission.

According to a release, U.S. Border Patrol agents, working with federal and local law enforcement, discovered drugs and a weapon at the location.

Officials say they recovered over 80 pounds of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine and a 9 mm firearm.

The release adds two Mexican nationals were arrested.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents worked in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hidalgo County Constables Office.

The investigation was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, said the release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday