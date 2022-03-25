PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCenrtal) — The Cameron County Constables Office continued its search for a missing baby Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

The parents Zachary D. Delarosa and Susanne J. Pierce have been arrested and have been charged with injury to a child and abuse of a corpse.

Thursday, multiple agencies including Port Isabel Police, Brownsville Police and Texas Parks and Wildlife spent about three hours searching for any remains but did not find anything. Drones and K-9 units are being used to search the area near Long Island Village. State agencies are also using boats to search the water.

Cameron County Constable Precinct 1 Norman Esquivel tells ValleyCentral they will also be searching for more evidence elsewhere if they cannot find a body.

“After tomorrow if we don’t really find anything in the area we are going to focus our attention to other parts of this investigation,” Esquivel said. “It includes cell phone data, pictures, photos, videos through their social media we’re going to search through laptops that we recovered.”

ValleyCentral also spoke to some residents at Long Island Village who have been watching the search play out from their back yards.

“Our neighborhood was very shocked we couldn’t believe it was happening in our area because it was a very safe community,” said Sandy Huxole.

“I’ve been here 33 years nothing like this has ever happened,” said Mark Mortuk.

Friday morning the constable’s office called off the weekend volunteer search, citing that they are close to finding evidence in the case. The office did not elaborate on what that evidence is.