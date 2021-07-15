Authorities ask public to help identify people involved in auto theft

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Edinburg Crime Stoppers is asking the public to help identify people involved in auto theft.

It’s was not disclosed when the crime happened, however in the surveillance video two people are seen walking into a store. Crime Stoppers posted on social media that they were involved in the auto theft of a Ford F350 truck with an attached trailer.

The man is seen wearing dark-colored pants, a gray shirt, red tennis shoes, and a bucket hat. The woman is seeing in a light-colored long shirt, jean shorts, and white tennis shoes.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-8477.