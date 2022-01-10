Authorities arrest multiple sex offenders

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested four sex offenders.

Edgar Antonio Barajas-Granados, a registered sex offender, was arrested in Roma on Friday at approximately at 3 p.m. by Rio Grande City Board Patrol station agents.

Barajas-Granados was previously arrested in Corpus Christi, for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, according to a press release.

The 20-year-old was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 300 community service hours and 10 years’ probation later that same year.

On Saturday, while processing migrants arrested in Mission a criminal record check revealed one of the men as a registered sex offender.

The 36 year old man was arrested in 2016 for criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13 to 15 years of age in Minnesota. He was convicted of the third-degree felony and sentenced to 36 months’ confinement.

Sunday evening, agents discovered a sex offender while processing at the Brownsville Border Patrol Station.

The 35 year old migrant was previously arrested in 2012 in California for sex with a minor under the age of 16 while being over 21 years old. He was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to 480 days confinement and eight months probation.

Later that same day, at approximately 8 p.m. Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents arrested a group of eight migrants in Progreso.



While processing, agents identified one of the migrants was discovered to be a sex offender.

In 1997, the man was arrested by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forcible sexual abuse. He was convicted of morals-decency crimes and gross lewdness and sentenced to one year confinement.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

