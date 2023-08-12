HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fire officials are urging the public to be cautious to prevent grass fires.

Juan Martinez, the Cameron County Fire Marshal, says major wildfires like the one that burned close to one thousand acres Thursday near Granjeno, can easily spread due to high winds.

“We’ve seen a spike in grass fires, not just here in our county and neighboring counties, but throughout the state of Texas.” Martinez said, He adds “At times when we have 30 to 40 mile an hour wind gusts, these fires can move extremely rapidly, it’s very hard to catch up to them and can cause a lot of damage. So we really want to make sure that people are being smart about how fire is being used especially right now especially with this heat.”

Martinez says one way to prevent a major fire is to ensure your grass is cut at an ideal length.

“Right now, it’s more imperative than ever that we make sure that we keep grass, especially around our house cut really low, making sure that we’re doing burning if you’re allowed to burn within your county if there’s not a burn ban, making sure that it’s being done safely,” Martinez said.

With above-normal temperatures and a lack of rain, dry grass can easily catch on fire which can spread quickly.

“If somebody decided to make like a small fire on their property as a small bonfire or whatever the wind picks it up. And before they know it, it’s traveling in a distance and a speed that they can catch up to.” Martinez said.

Martinez says if you create a flame for a barbecue or bonfire, make sure you have a way to put out the fire.

“You know making sure that you have some type of a water supply nearby whether it be a garden hose or a bucket of water and making sure that we’re not using our barbecue pits near tall grass, where embers may fly out and start a grass fires,” Martinez adds.

Martinez urges the community to lower the risk of a wildfire and ensure everyone’s safety.

“We just want to make sure that everybody’s working together as a team as a community to make sure that we can lessen that for not only our firefighters but for our communities.” He says.

According to the Texas A&M forest service, as of right now several burn bans are in effect in multiple counties across Texas. Some of those bans are in effect in Starr, Zapata, Brooks, and Kenedy county.