McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mechanic from Austin pleaded guilty Thursday in Operation Ice River, which targeted a drug trafficking organization affiliated with the Gulf Cartel.

Jose Francisco Diaz, a 45-year-old mechanic from Austin, transported cocaine and marijuana for the organization.

“Mr. Diaz accepted responsibility for his part in this case,” said his attorney, Rey Merino of McAllen.

Diaz was born in Matamoros and raised in Monterrey. In the mid-1990s, he moved to Austin and became a mechanic.

Diaz owned several businesses — DZ Mobile Mechanic, DZ Hauling and DZ Transportation — that operated from a large, fenced lot behind a building owned by the Austin Police Association.

When, exactly, Diaz started smuggling drugs remains unclear.

“He knew people who knew people,” Merino said.

They asked Diaz if he wanted to make some extra money, Merino said. Diaz agreed.

“It was easy,” Merino said. “And so he got caught up with these folks.”

Diaz was arrested during Operation Ice River, which targeted drug smugglers in Starr County.

Two people charged in the case, Ignacio “Nacho” Garza, 51, of Rio Grande City and Diego Alberto Reyes Roiz, 42, of Rio Grande City, communicated with Gulf Cartel bosses in Tamaulipas, according to prosecutors.

Garza and Reyes, who claimed they actually worked in construction, pleaded not guilty.

As part of the investigation, federal agents monitored Garza’s phone calls.

On Feb. 8, 2021, agents intercepted a call between Garza and Diaz.

They discussed a drug shipment, Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Cook Profit said Thursday, when Diaz appeared in court.

The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 11 pounds of cocaine near Falfurrias less than 48 hours later.

After the drug bust, agents intercepted another call between Garza and Diaz.

“It got stopped, it got stopped in Falfurrias,” Garza said, according to a transcript of the phone call filed by prosecutors. “No man, outside, dude. I don’t know anything right now.”

“Damn,” Diaz said.

Garza said he believed a snitch had provided sheriff’s deputies with information about the drug shipment.

“At the checkpoint, he passed the checkpoint. He passed the checkpoint, over in Falfurrias, further along,” Garza said, according to the transcript. “They stopped at the store. After leaving the store, they were busted further along.”

Speculation about a snitch apparently did not bother Diaz.

On Feb. 23, 2021, the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office caught Diaz with about 600 pounds of marijuana.

“The particulars of this deal were also intercepted over Ignacio Garza’s telephone line,” according to a motion filed by prosecutors. “In essence, Jose Diaz negotiated to receive the marijuana from South Texas, and had driven to Houston, Texas to pick up the marijuana, and was returning with the marijuana to Austin, Texas.”

Bastrop County released Diaz but kept his truck, a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500.

A federal grand jury indicted Diaz in September 2021. After his arrest, Diaz and his wife deposited about $479,000 into an education savings account for their children.

“The timing and the amount of this transaction is arguably suspicious and concerning,” according to an order signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker in November 2021.

Merino, the attorney who represents Diaz, said the transaction did not involve any illegal activity. Diaz had saved a significant amount of money and sold property after his arrest.

“He made a lot of money on the land sale,” Merino said.

Diaz struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop four other charges against him.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 12. Diaz faces five to 40 years in federal prison.