HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Austin Independent School District is hosting a hiring event in the Rio Grande.

Austin ISD is offering benefits such as social security, retirement, free basic health insurance, and performance pay.

Starting pay begins at $55,844 plus stipends of $7,000 for bilingual and special education teachers.

The school district is holding a hiring event Thursday in Brownsville at UTRGV from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“We definitely would like them to bring their resume if they have one and we need for them to have it printed,” said Arnoldo Gutierrez, assistant superintendent and Talent Strategy at Austin ISD. “They could have one online for us to be able to look at. As for general information or general questions we can answer for them, letting them know why we believe Austin ISD is the best choice for them as they’re pursuing their teaching career.”

District officials say they are currently experiencing a need for math and science teachers.

Emiliano Pena contributed to this report.