Audit to be conducted into failed multi-million power plant project deal in Brownsville

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—The city of Brownsville has ordered an audit of the failed multi-million-dollar deal between Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) and energy company Tenaska.

In November, Brownsville city commissioners unanimously approved the audit, which will be overseen by the city auditor and a three-member audit committee.

In 2013, city commissioners approved a 10 year tax abatement with the Nebraska-based energy company. The plan was for the city to cover a portion of the cost of a $500 million and 800 megawatt natural gas-fired power plant.

According to the city, BPUB would cover roughly $30 million and get 200 megawatts. Tenaska would cover the rest, keeping 600 megawatts.

The agreement between Tenaska and BPUB failed two years ago after the company asked the city to accept a termination agreement, but Brownsville residents are still paying more in their electric bills.

Ryan Greenfeld, a spokesperson for BPUB, says there was a certain amount of money that was held back.

“That was the idea for that was to pay for the ownership of our interest into the plant and interest payments while construction was actually being done,” said Greenfeld.

Greenfeld says BPUP lowered the cost to consumers through lower fuel costs since June 2016.

However, Brownsville city officials say they still don’t understand the deal itself and have numerous questions about the project and the money collected.

“The amount of Revenue that is directly attributed to the Tenaska rate increases is upwards of 80 million.” said city manager Noel Bernal.

Even though an audit was issued into the failed deal, the city has the power to decide how much residents are being charged.

“The city commission has the authority, they have that discretion,” said Bernal. “However, there has to be okay enough understanding of what the impacts of that would be?”