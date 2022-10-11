BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they allege evaded officers in a recreational all-terrain vehicle.

According to police, the suspect was seen on a Brownsville road driving the recreational ATV and was flagged down by police.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department’s public information officer, told ValleyCentral the suspect went off-road and drove into a field. A few moments later, another officer who was traveling on Jose Colunga Jr. Street spotted the ATV and commanded the driver to stop. The driver veered off the road once again and drove into another field where he lost the officer that was chasing him on foot, according to police.

(Source: Brownsville Police Department)

Images of the man and the vehicle were caught on the officer’s body camera. Police alleged he was evading detention of a motor vehicle at the 800 block of Jose Colunga Jr. Street in Brownsville.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.