HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man that suffered permanent brain injuries in a drunk driving crash more than two years ago is still moving forward with his legal case against the establishment that served him alcohol.

Brian Davila, a Hidalgo County resident, is suing RMH Franchise Corporation, which runs several Texas Applebee’s locations, for overserving him alcohol. After leaving the Edinburg restaurant on that Jan. 17, 2020 night, Davila was involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler that nearly decapitated him and gave him permanent cognitive injuries.

Davila suffered brain injuries in this crash in January 2020 (photo: Moore Law Firm)

Police at the scene stated that Davila had a blood alcohol content [BAC] level of 0.25, over three times the legal limit to operate a vehicle.

Davila spent over five hours at the Edinburg Applebee’s on Trenton Road that night before leaving at 2 a.m. He crashed less than a mile from the restaurant after leaving. No criminal charges were brought against him for the incident.

After the injury, Davila was unable to work due to his injuries, causing financial harm to him and his child.

Davila first took legal action against RHM Franchise Corporation in April 2020, however, he submitted an amended lawsuit in May 2021 to include the bartender that was on shift that night.

Moore Law Firm, the McAllen-based attorney firm that is representing Davila, believes he has a strong case against the corporation.

“[Applebee’s] is going to blame [Davila] for his actions, but our flipside is that anyone that saw someone with a .25 [BAC] knows they should not be driving,” said J. Michael Moore, principal attorney of Moore Law Firm. “I believe we have a strong case against Applebee’s.”

The Moore Law Firm is representing Brian Davila (photo: Nathaniel Puente)

Davila’s attorneys state that bartenders and the establishments they work for are supposed to follow guidelines set by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), which prohibits bartenders from serving alcohol to patrons when they are visibly intoxicated.

“If you think about it, the bar or restaurant is making a profit from selling alcohol and bartenders are earning most of their money from tips, so they’re motivated to keep serving alcohol beyond safe levels,” said Moore.

Moore says that when patrons are visibly intoxicated, an establishment should call them a ride-share vehicle or the police to ensure they get home safe.

“You shouldn’t overserve them to where they’re intoxicated, but if they are, then you need to get them a ride home. If they refuse the ride then call the police. But they don’t do that, they want repeat customers,” said Moore. “It’s our opinion that the restaurant is responsible for an intoxicated person until they sober up.”

Moore pointed out that restaurants rarely punish bartenders for overserving alcohol, which he considers a public safety violation.

“I’ve seen waiters reprimanded for arriving to work late, being a sloppy worker, having a bad attitude, not taking care of a customer right, but I’ve never seen anyone reprimanded for overserving alcohol,” said Moore.

Applebee’s issued a general denial of all of Davila’s allegations and blamed him for the crash. Davila is seeking over $1 million in the lawsuit, according to court records.

The trial for this case is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2023.