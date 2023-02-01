MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The investigation of a fetus found next to a drainage pipe in Mission continues pending autopsy results.

On Jan. 30, Mission police responded to the 400 block of San Antonio Avenue in reference to a fetus that was found by a tenant in an apartment complex.

Attorney Rick Barrera says the case will depend on whether the fetus was alive.

“Or was the fetus already dead when it exited the person? The medical examination will be key here. And if there’s air in the child’s lungs, upon medical examination, there may be grounds for further criminal action,” said Barrera said.

Barrera adds that due to the political climate right now multiple agencies from across the country could get involved depending on the charges, and that many different factors could impact the case.

“This is one of those situations where it could also be a lack of access to health care for the person, was the person a victim of sexual assault or incest?” Barrera said.

And that the case could possibly make its way to the Supreme Court.

“It’s very complex in nature, but we’re going to get some questions answered possibly about what is the effect of the current laws right now, upon choice, and people who are concerned about the life of a fetus,” he said.