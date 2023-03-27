HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The attorney representing an Hidalgo Independent School District principal arrested on campus released a statement Monday evening.

Hidalgo Early College High School principal Rafael Tinoco was arrested Friday on charges of tampering with witness.

Attorney J. Francisco Tinoco released a statement regarding the principal’s arrest. In it he says, Rafael Tinoco is looking forward to proving he is innocent in a court of law.

“While these recent events are an unfortunate experience and have deeply saddened and angered Mr. Tinoco, he is extremely grateful and thankful for the continued support from his friends, family and the Hidalgo I.S.D. community. Although Mr. Tinoco cannot discuss in public forums personnel or student matters, Mr. Tinoco maintains his innocence to this accusation and looks forward to proving he is innocent in a Court of Law,” the statement reads.

Principal Tinoco went on to say he, “thanks the Hidalgo I.S.D. Administration, Staff and Families who have sent their many messages of love and support during this very difficult time.”

On Friday afternoon, Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez added there could be more arrests made. Later that night school officials announced that the high school’s football coach Monty Stumbaugh was also arrested.

Stumbaugh was arraigned on Saturday on charges of assault causing bodily injury. His bond was set at $5,000.

Sunday morning the coach told ValleyCentral, “I have been advised by my attorney not to comment on the matter. Thank you.”

This is the statement released by attorney J. Francisco Tinoco on behalf of principal Rafael Tinoco: