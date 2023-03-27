HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The attorney representing an Hidalgo Independent School District principal arrested on campus released a statement Monday evening.
Hidalgo Early College High School principal Rafael Tinoco was arrested Friday on charges of tampering with witness.
Attorney J. Francisco Tinoco released a statement regarding the principal’s arrest. In it he says, Rafael Tinoco is looking forward to proving he is innocent in a court of law.
On Friday afternoon, Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez added there could be more arrests made. Later that night school officials announced that the high school’s football coach Monty Stumbaugh was also arrested.
Stumbaugh was arraigned on Saturday on charges of assault causing bodily injury. His bond was set at $5,000.
Sunday morning the coach told ValleyCentral, “I have been advised by my attorney not to comment on the matter. Thank you.”
This is the statement released by attorney J. Francisco Tinoco on behalf of principal Rafael Tinoco:
Hidalgo I.S.D. Principal Rafael Tinoco has been a life-long advocate of public education, having served as a Band Director, a High School Assistant Principal, an Elementary School Principal and currently as the High School Principal at the Hidalgo Early College High School.
Like many in our community, Mr. Tinoco is a first-generation college graduate from parents who originated from Mexico from humble, working-class beginnings. Believing that a good education can change the lives of our children for the better, Mr. Tinoco has served as an educator in our communities in the Rio Grande Valley for nearly 30 years. And he has done so with passion for the success of our children and our Rio Grande Valley community.
While these recent events are an unfortunate experience and have deeply saddened and angered Mr. Tinoco, he is extremely grateful and thankful for the continued support from his friends, family and the Hidalgo I.S.D. community. Although Mr. Tinoco cannot discuss in public forums personnel or student matters, Mr. Tinoco maintains his innocence to this accusation and looks forward to proving he is innocent in a Court of Law.
Mr. Tinoco thanks the Hidalgo I.S.D. Administration, Staff and Families who have sent their many messages of love and support during this very difficult time.J. Francisco Tinoco