BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville’s City Commission unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate, but not before hearing from the city attorney about how the city is cooperating with federal investigators.

The city attorney informed the Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday that a federal agency had reviewed the city’s forensic audit of the Brownsville Public Utilities Board prior to the report’s public release.

“I wanted to share with the commission that prior to the public release on [Oct. 5]… I shared the report with federal employees to ensure the release would not jeopardize any federal investigations,” Victor Flores, the city attorney, told commissioners. “Federal agents did not have an issue with the release of our report.”

Flores was referencing Brownsville’s Oct. 5 public release an audit that addressed a failed effort by the Brownsville Public Utilities Board to build a $118 million generating plant for the city. The city initiated the audit in Dec. 2021 to “address transparency, conflicts of interest, and other ethical and legal issues across the city, its respective boards, and BPUB,” the city’s audit stated.

The audit investigated whether there was evidence of any “improper activities” and to provide an accounting of “all funds set aside for and expended in connection with the Project.”

The audit concluded that the project was presented to city commissioners “as if it was an emergency, using the artificial ‘imminent’ capacity shortage together with a narrative of failed business development efforts, which they claimed were linked to [a] lack of generating capacity — an intentional fabrication.”

Since the audit’s release, Flores has connected the auditing firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram with the federal agency, he told commissioners, “and instructed CRI to provide them with any documents they might request.”

The attorney’s statement was made before the city commission Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting at the Brownsville City Hall-Old Federal Building.

Flores also advised commissioners that it had the legal discretion to make scheduled BPUB electric rate cuts take effect this year, rather than waiting until May 2023.

Placed on the agenda by Mayor Trey Mendez, the commission on Tuesday also discussed with the city attorney whether it could legally lower BPUB electric rates, without the utility’s consent.

“BPUB did authorize already, first of all, a 22% rollback rate, and they did [leave to the] discretion to the city commission as to the timing of that,” Flores said.

City commissioners voted unanimously to rollback BPUB’s electric rate, effective Dec. 13, rather than waiting until May 3, 2023. The rollback requires passage as a city ordinance, which still requires a second reading and approval and public notices before it can take effect.