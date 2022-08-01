MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The five-day art and music festival known as MXLAN connected people from across the Rio Grande Valley as a way to celebrate and experience Mexican culture.

RGV residents like Kathy Klobec said MXLAN has encouraged them to enjoy the present.

“We’ve just learned to laugh and look at things and experience new things, you know that’s what it’s all about just having a good life,” said Klobec.

MXLAN Festival: photos by Xochilt Lagunas, KVEO.















Murals and artwork also helped connect people throughout the event. Paola Delfin, one of the mural artists, said her artwork was inspired by MXLAN.

“I’m Mexican so I liked the phrase they used this year, “these are our roots, we are the flowers” that phrase inspired me to paint this mural,” said Delfin.

Delfin said most people tend to forget where they come from and hopes people can reflect on themselves through her work.

“Although people were born here, most of their family members come from Mexico. The majority of people here speak spanish so they are connected with this part of them,” said Delfin.

Both Delfin and Klobec said they look forward to experiencing more events like MXLAN.