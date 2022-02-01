MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was charged after an attempted bank robbery in McAllen on Monday.

Orlando Ornellas, 40, was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance, PG 2, according to Public Information Officer for McAllen PD Olivia Lopez.

On Monday, McAllen police said that a man entered a Chase Bank located at 5601 N. 10th Street in McAllen and attempted to rob it.

The man told tellers that he had a bomb and demanded cash, authorities said.

Police arrested him and no bomb was found.

Ornellas was arraigned on Tuesday at the McAllen Municipal Court on the following charges: