RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local nonprofit partnered with AT&T to donate laptops to students and families in Rio Grande City.

The donation is a part of AT&T’s nationwide commitment to help bridge the gap between students and access to online learning.

“Computers and internet are essential to everyday life. And we’re working hard over the last few years to expand opportunities,” Texas State Rep. Ryan Guillen said. “The collaboration between AT&T, Human-I-T and the library will help reach the more than 3,500 students here who continue to lack access to the tools and technologies necessary to compete in an ever-connected world.”

It is estimated that more than 3,500 students in Rio Grande City don’t have access to the internet or computers.

AT&T partnered with Starr County Public Library Friends, a local nonprofit library chapter that focuses to raise funds and awareness for special library programs and projects.

“It’s very important resource for our everyday educational attainment for every student in our state,” Guillen said. “I just thank AT&T and I thank our local library here in Rio Grande City for organizing the event and I’m glad we were able to take part in it.”