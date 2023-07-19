PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Boys and Girls Club of Pharr-San Juan and AT&T donated laptops to students and families Wednesday morning.

The laptop donation is part of AT&T’s nationwide commitment to help students and families participate in online learning and digital life.

A total of 100 were donated to children and a local health center that provides free services to the community.

“This is one of the largest donations we’ve ever received. We’re very grateful to AT&T,” Eddie Cantu, Hidalgo County Commissioner for District 2 said.

Cantu says having Wi-Fi and a device has become a necessity to get by in the digital age.

“Wi-Fi is very expensive for a lot of families and it’s very necessary,” Cantu said. “It’s necessary because kids are doing their homework on computers.”

JD Salinas, the Vice President of External Affairs for AT&T Texas, highlighted the importance of students having a laptop for school.

“It’s important that they have a laptop and making sure that they can get their education making sure they get their classes, making sure they know what the cafeteria schedule is nutritional information, health information, savings, anything,” Salinas said. “AT&T is proud to reinvest in a future workforce which is with kids… They can become the next reporters and next engineers at AT&T.”