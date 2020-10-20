Athletic coordinator arrested and charged for sexually abusing 11-year-old

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit with the Combes Police Department announced the arrest of the Jubilee Brownsville Campus Athletic Coordinator.

The district attorney’s office said Deira Allan Glover is suspected of preying on a 11-year-old girl over social media.

The 32-year-old Glover is charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Improper Relationship between Educator and Student, Online Solicitation of a Minor, and Enticing a Child with Intent to Commit a Felony, according to the district attorney’s news release.

Glover will return to custody pending appearance before a judge.

If convicted Glover faces up to 99 years in prison.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said, “Parents need to keep a watchful eye of online presence and app usage. Never be afraid to ask what your children are doing.”