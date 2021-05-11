ATF: Peñitas chief of staff arrested

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Andres Morales, Peñitas chief of staff, according to ATF Special Agent Deon Washington.

Morales was arrested for violating law 18 U.S. Code § 922 (a) (6), which is related to the Gun Control Act of 1968.

Andres Morales was arrested in 2005 for possession of marijuana. PHOTO: Hidalgo County Jail Records

Details regarding how he violated the law have not been disclosed.

Morales, who is from Mission, was arrested twice for the possession of marijuana, in 2000 and in 2005, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

Peñitas City Attorney Jose Caso told KVEO that the city is pending information regarding Morales’ arrest.

Caso added that the city will continue operating, and all tasks in which Morales was working on have been designated to other employees.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.