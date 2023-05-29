HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across the Valley – veterans gathered at ceremonies to honor those who lost their lives fighting for freedom. Its days like Memorial Day highlight the special connection shared between veterans.

Memorial Day in Hidalgo County brought out veterans and their families. Among the sights and sounds of today’s remembrance ceremonies was the music from a group of Native American veterans.

The day is an important reminder for those who served.

“All this, what I went through when I was in the military and all that, it just hits me,” explained Raul Medrano, a McAllen Army veteran who served from 1973 to 1977

When talking to the veterans, we asked them about something we had picked up on. When we had one of the veterans get on the phone with the reporter’s uncle up in the Philadelphia area who had severed in Vietnam. She was originally uncomfortable but her face lit up when she talked to him.

“Yes, for some reason. I don’t know but every time that you, it doesn’t matter what service you are, but we just have this special bond. It’s just instant, like we know each other and stuff,” said Hidalgo County Army Veteran Micaela Reyes, who served from 1990 to 2011.

Veterans say they recognize one another by the way they carry themselves – its simple for them to spot another servicemember in public.

“Every time I go out eat somewhere in a restaurant and I see somebody I actually get up and I go and salute them,” Medrano told us.

“If you’re in school or at a local event, you automatically have that bond,” said Dorance Cuba, an Hidalgo County Iraq and Afghanistan War veteran.

It’s a bond some veterans say makes it easier to integrate back into the civilian world.

“When I retired, it was hard for me to connect with people. So I joined veteran organizations,” Reyes noted.

”I belong to a veterans group, people by military career field. And we have mentoring for those that are leaving the service to help them make that transition,” explained Robert Bonds, an Hidalgo County veteran.

Veterans like Reyes says this bond also carries on with those who lost their lives in battle.

“It hurts, even though I didn’t know these guys they were mentioning today and stuff. It still hurts, it’s just like you knew them,” she explained.

For veterans in Hidalgo County needing help re- integrating into society after serving – you can call the Hidalgo County Veterans Service Office at 956-318-2436.