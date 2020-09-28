At least three hurt in small plane crash traveling from Brownsville

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect three people were hurt in the crash, after ATCEMS issued a correction.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least three people were injured in a plane crash in Travis County Monday afternoon.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, multiple crews responded to Farm to Market Road 1431 Road near the 19700 and 19800 blocks after several callers reported a plane crash in the area. That’s in between Jonestown and Lago Vista.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Beechcraft BE 36 Bonanza with three people aboard crashed in the woods three miles south of Rusty Allen Airport around 1:45 p.m. The plane was on its way there from Brownsville, Texas.

ATCEMS Medics located the crash site, the agency tweeted just after 2 p.m. One person with “potentially serious injuries” was taken to St. David’s in Round Rock by North Lake Travis Fire, and another with “serious injuries” was taken to Dell Seton by STAR Flight.

One person pinned in the aircraft was extricated, according to ATCEMS. They were taken to Ascension Seton Williamson by a second STAR Flight helicopter.

Deputies with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office shut down the roadway to make way for STAR Flight. ATCEMS said to expect continued traffic delays.

The FAA is investigating.

Another plane crash on Friday left at least two men hurt, after two planes collided while trying to land at San Marcos Regional Airport.

STAR Flight lands at Dell Seton with patient from plane crash (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.