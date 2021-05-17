Astros announces full capacity, drops mask requirements at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON (KVEO) — On Monday, the Astros announced that Minute Maid Park will drop mask requirements and increase to maximum capacity, according to a press release.

The new guidelines will begin at the Dodgers series on May 25 and continue through the season.

Following the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recent MLB guidelines, the Astros will not require masks for those who have been fully vaccinated.

Fans who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear masks, the Astros will provide masks as they enter the ballpark.

Tickets are on sale for all games through June 3, and single-game tickets for the rest of the season will be on sale Friday, May 28.

The Sugar Land Skeeters, Corpus Christi Hooks, and Fayetteville Woodpeckers, which are Astros-owned Minor League affiliates will follow the same guidelines as Minute Maid Park.

For more details about the Astros’ safety protocols visit astros.com/safety