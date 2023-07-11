MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Health experts say extreme heat can cause additional problems for people who suffer from asthma and allergies.

Natalie Martinez has struggled with asthma since she was three years old. She estimates she has spent almost two months under medical care so far this year because of her asthma and allergies. She says the weather has played a big role in how it has affected her.

“It depends on how hot or how humid it is outside. It can cause wheezing and just make it really hard to breathe. It feels like you’re kind of like gasping for air every now and then.”

Martinez said she was recently hospitalized due to her asthma.

Felipe Gutierrez, Medical Director of Urgent Care at DHR said more people have sought care for allergy and asthma-related complications.

“We’ve seen an uptick in visits to urgent care and other acute care settings. The heat and the humidity seem to trigger these symptoms.”

Gutierrez adds it is important for asthma sufferers to follow the advice of specialists and primary care physicians when it came to using medication and inhalers.

“It’s important they follow that action plan so that they don’t get that exacerbation or that worsening of the asthma attack.”

Martinez suggests sitting down and letting your body relax if you feel an asthma or allergy attack coming on. She adds that having your medication and being aware of the heat is very important.

“Take your inhaler and try to find a cooler area like the shade or somewhere to catch your breath and just make sure you’re not having a full-blown attack.”