BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An assistant principal of a Brownsville charter school was arrested for reportedly driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Brownsville police said Criselda Cruz was arrested during a traffic stop last week.

According to her LinkedIn account, Cruz is employed with Harmony Science Academy as an assistant principal and dean of student culture since July 2022.

A social media post in April from the Brownsville charter school commended Cruz during National Assistant Principals Week.

Cruz was arrested during a traffic stop at 3 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 16 on the 1000 block of Alta Mesa Road.

Cruz was charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor punishable for up to six months in jail.

ValleyCentral reached out to Harmony Science Academy for comment but have yet to receive a response.