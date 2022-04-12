HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man on trial for the death of a 32-year-old man has had two charges against him dropped.

On Monday, prosecutors chose to dismiss two charges, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, levied against Gabino Salinas, 37. These charges were dismissed due to an “impossible date on the indictment,” according to court records.

Salinas still faces charges of capital murder and possession of marijuana relating to a November 2017 incident.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Mon Mack Road in rural Edinburg in reference to suspicious circumstances on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017.

A man told investigators when he arrived at the home to check on Ricardo Moreno, he saw “blood all over the house,” according to a criminal complaint.

During a search of the home, investigators say they found evidence of a violent assault and began a search for the residents of the house, identified as Ricardo Moreno, 55, and Jose Angel Martinez, 32.

Witnesses told authorities they heard gunshots from the location. Surveillance video showed a “white SUV dragging a male subject down the roadway,” according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators later determined Salinas, Benjamin Sanchez, 25, Sandy Lutz, 31, and Hector Guerra, 48, had killed Moreno and Martinez, according to a news release. However, Moreno was later found alive with non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the incident.

Martinez was found dead days later on a ranch in Mission.

Benjamin Sanchez, Sandy Lutz, and Hector Guerra are also accused in the murder of Jose Angel Martinez in 2017 (photo: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

Salinas was arrested on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, and charged with the aforementioned charges.

The other three suspects were arrested within the month and given the same charges.

Prosecutors have chosen not to seek the death penalty on Salinas. His trial is continuing this week. Sanchez’s trial is scheduled for April 25. The trials for Guerra and Lutz are not yet scheduled.

Guerra, Lutz, and Sanchez all still face aggravated assault and kidnapping charges for this incident. It’s unclear if these will be dismissed for them as well as their trials near.