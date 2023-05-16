HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — J. Gonzalez Injury Attorneys continue to expand their practice across the Rio Grande Valley.

Valley-born attorney Jesse Gonzalez, better known as J. Gonzalez, has served clients in personal injury cases, auto accidents, slip and falls, 18-wheeler accidents and wrongful death for over 20 years.

“We’ve won thousands of cases over the years, we’ve paid clients millions of dollars,” J. Gonzalez said. “We’ve won many awards for outstanding service and results.”

J. Gonzalez law firm welcomed their newest location in Harlingen last week, totaling to five firms in Cameron, Hidalgo and Starr counties.

Gonzalez tells ValleyCentral common mistakes that can cost a person their life.

“A lot of times the mistake that’s made, that can costs people their lives is not moving to a safe location,” Gonzalez said. “If you’re conscious, and you’re able to, don’t stay in harm’s way.”

Gonzalez advises a step-by-step when getting into an accident.

“Find a safe place, call 911. And make sure that a police officer gets there to make sure that there is a third party that is obviously not related to the accident, to take down all the necessary information, insurance information, do an accident reconstruction to determine who’s at fault,” Gonzalez said.

Another common mistake accident victims come across is falling into a trap through insurance companies.

According to Gonzalez, most insurance companies will take a recorded statement from a victim and hire experts to manipulate their case.

“We find out that all the questions that they answered [in the recorded statement] were designed to hurt their case and many times it does,” Gonzalez said. “Whatever you do, don’t give a recorded statement to an insurance company without expert help and advice to guide you through those questions.”

J. Gonzalez has four other law firm locations available in Rio Grande City, McAllen, Weslaco and Brownsville.